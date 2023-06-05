Nobu Shoreditch is back, now with ultra-chic new rooftop rooms

The weekend: Like many London hotels, Nobu Hotel London Shoreditch was forced to close in March 2020, due to the pandemic. It reopened some two years later, having taken advantage of its time out of the spotlight to upgrade its offering.

Found in a quiet street in what is London’s most creative corner, just off Great Eastern Street, Nobu’s avant-garde façade remains the same, as does its East London-meets-Tokyo aesthetic. The difference is that the hotel stretches a little bit higher into the sky, with the addition of a brand new sixth floor. This houses a sprawling penthouse, with outside terrace and private lift. There are also a new cluster of luxury suites, which have a warehouse feel about them, with floor-to-ceiling windows, industrial details and a nice nod to the location with bespoke wallpaper designed by Shoreditch-based artist Richard Harding.

The stay: Nobu Shoreditch oozes ‘after-hours’ appeal. The original interior designers for the hotel, Studio Mica, were called upon once more to oversee the new rooms. The ambiance is urban-chic meets a Japanese Ryokan charm, with concrete walls, parquet flooring and low-slung furniture.

All the bedrooms give a nod to Nobu’s Eastern heritage, with thoughtful touches including traditional Japanese tea sets, kimono-style dressing gowns and lantern lighting. Polished stone bathrooms are lifted with a glamorous, shiny gold sink, and architectural potted bamboo.

Don’t miss: There is a round-the-clock gym and a small-but-perfectly formed spa. The Nobu Zen Massage is curated to your needs – and uses a custom-made oil – perfect for destressing after a hard week. You can also hire out the Penthouse suite for private parties, it comes with a terrace with retractable roof and a unique ‘hoop’ hanging chair by contemporary designer Lee Broom.

The food: Needless to say that, with its open kitchen, and signature shouting-out by the chefs of “irrashaimase” (“welcome to our house”), the restaurant Shoreditch does not disappoint. New executive chef Sandi Richmond celebrates locally-sourced produce to create some of Nobu’s famous dishes. Of course, the black cod miso is the hero of the menu, but not to be missed are the yellowtail jalapeno sashimi; salmon, spicy miso tacos and baby tiger shrimp tempura.

Ask about: The Omakase – or chef’s choice – experience. A series of dishes arrive, selected by the chef, so it’s like a surprise smorgasbord of delights – and takes all the ‘thinking’ out of the menu selection. Order a Matsuhisa Martini and go with the flow – you might get the umami chilean sea bass, cauliflower with jalapeño salsa or spicy seafood soup.

And after that? For breakfast, order the Scrambled Egg Donburi – a Japanese riff on traditional scrambled eggs and salmon – which comes with soy-infused salmon, steamed rice and nori.

Need to know: Rooms at Nobu Hotel London Shoreditch start from £295 per night. Book here.