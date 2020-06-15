No set timescale for two-metre social distancing review

There is no set timescale for the government’s review into the two-metre social distancing rule in England and a decision is “weeks away”, according to Downing Street.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman told journalists today that it would be a “comprehensive review”, but gave few details on what would be included.

“It will be a comprehensive review and it will want to consider a range of factors and also to look at international comparisons,” he said.

“The risk of transmission at different distances, lengths of time and type of experience will inform any policy decisions taken by the government.”

Boris Johnson announced last week that there would be a review into the rule.

Hospitality lobbies are calling for it to be relaxed to one metre, which would be in line with World Health Organisation advice.

UKHospitality chief Kate Nicholls has warned that if the two-metre rule is kept that only one-third of hospitality venues would be able to operate profitably.

If it is cut to one metre, it is estimated that two-thirds of hospitality businesses would be able to operate profitably.

Speaking to the BBC today, business minister Paul Scully said: “No one is saying we are going to review anything to cut it in half.

“It will take a matter of weeks to do but we want to make sure we get the best scientific advice and we can look at the international comparisons.

“Clearly you have the likes of Germany, it’s one-and-a-half metres, America it is one-metre, and see how those differences land in terms of health guidance.”

Businesses are also asking the government for more clarity on when they will be able to reopen as a part of the next stage of easing the coronavirus lockdown.

The British Beer and Pub Association asked for a minimum of three weeks’ notice so venues could have enough time to stock freshly brewed beer.

The government’s roadmap says the sector will not open up before 4 July, however that date is now less than three weeks away.

“The roadmap sets out 4 July at the earliest for hospitality, and sets out it will be conditional on continuing to meet the five tests,” the Prime Minister’s spokesman said.

“We will of course want to give as much notice as we can.”