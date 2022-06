‘No-nonsense Iron Lady’: Rising star Martha Karua vies to become Kenya’s first female deputy president

Kenya’s much-anticipated presidential election – taking place on August 9 – could usher in the country’s first female deputy president.

Rising star Martha Karua, however, says she’ is more focused on the issues that matter than any political office.

Rampant corruption is at the top of her agenda.

Watch the full video report from Nairobi.

