‘No more words, it’s time to act’: Poland refuses to play Russia in World Cup play-off game
Poland have said it will not play its 2022 World Cup play-off game with Russia in Moscow on March 24 following its invasion of Ukraine.
“In light of the escalation of the Russian Federation’s aggression against Ukraine, the Polish national team is not going to play a match against Russian Republic,” President of the Polish football federation Cezary Kulesza said this morning.
“No more words, it’s time to act,” Kulesz said.
He explained that Poland was speaking with the Czech and Swedish football federations to present a common position to world governing body FIFA.
Polish player and Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has praised this move, tweeting: “Russian footballers and fans are not responsible for this, but we can’t pretend that nothing is happening”.
The news comes as the 2022 Champions League final set to be played on 28 May was moved from St Petersburg to Paris yesterday, whilst Russia’s Formula 1 Grand Prix, due to take place in Sochi in September, has been cancelled as a result of Russia’s military action.