‘No more words, it’s time to act’: Poland refuses to play Russia in World Cup play-off game

WROCLAW, POLAND – JUNE 16: Poland fans show their support during the UEFA EURO 2012 group A match between Czech Republic and Poland at The Municipal Stadium on June 16, 2012 in Wroclaw, Poland. (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)

Poland have said it will not play its 2022 World Cup play-off game with Russia in Moscow on March 24 following its invasion of Ukraine.

“In light of the escalation of the Russian Federation’s aggression against Ukraine, the Polish national team is not going to play a match against Russian Republic,” President of the Polish football federation Cezary Kulesza said this morning.

“No more words, it’s time to act,” Kulesz said.

He explained that Poland was speaking with the Czech and Swedish football federations to present a common position to world governing body FIFA.

Polish player and Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has praised this move, tweeting: “Russian footballers and fans are not responsible for this, but we can’t pretend that nothing is happening”.

It is the right decision! I can’t imagine playing a match with the Russian National Team in a situation when armed aggression in Ukraine continues. Russian footballers and fans are not responsible for this, but we can’t pretend that nothing is happening. https://t.co/rfnfbXzdjF — Robert Lewandowski (@lewy_official) February 26, 2022

The news comes as the 2022 Champions League final set to be played on 28 May was moved from St Petersburg to Paris yesterday, whilst Russia’s Formula 1 Grand Prix, due to take place in Sochi in September, has been cancelled as a result of Russia’s military action.