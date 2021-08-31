Nike gives burnt out staff in its head office a week off

Nike has announced that staff working in its Oregon headquarters will be given a week off to destress after the “traumatic” events of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a message posted to LinkedIn last week, Matt Marrazzo, the firm’s head of insights, said Nike would be “powering down” for a week starting Monday. He said: “Our senior leaders are all sending a clear message: Take the time to unwind, destress and spend time with your loved ones. Do not work.”

Explaining the move, Marrazzo said “taking time for rest and recovery is key to performing well and staying sane.”

“This past year has been rough,” he added, stressing that the mandatory break is not just a “week off” but also “an acknowledgment that we can prioritize mental health and still get work done.”

The news comes as LinkedIn and Bumble also announced time off for staff. In June, Bumble gave some 700 staff a week off to focus on self-care while LinkedIn surprised its staff with a paid week of leave in April.

Increasing numbers of staff are fatigued as a result of the changes to working practices and stress caused by Covid-19. According to the mental health charity Mind 69 per cent of employees working from home are experiencing symptoms of burn out.

The decision to slow down at Nike follows a strong performance for the company during the second quarter. Reported revenues hit $11.9bn, up 9 per cent compared to the previous year.

