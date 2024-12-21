Nigel Farage ‘hasn’t got a clue’ how to fix the economy, says Rachel Reeves

Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

Nigel Farage “hasn’t got a clue” how to grow the economy or make people’s lives better, Rachel Reeves has claimed.

The Chancellor also urged the public to be patient with her plans to turn around the economy in an interview with the Guardian.

As the public’s view of Labour falters, and Reform makes gains in the opinion polls, Reeves warned voters against trusting what the insurgent party is offering.

“What’s Nigel Farage’s answer on the economy? How is he going to make working people better off? He hasn’t got a clue. How’s he going to grow the economy? He’s not got the faintest,” the Chancellor said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Reeves faced down criticisms of Labour’s actions since coming to power.

Labour’s own backbenchers are among those who have spoken against moves to limit winter fuel payments to only the poorest pensioners, to hike inheritance tax for farmers, and the recent decision not to compensate the Waspi women affected by state pension age changes.

She acknowledged the difficult nature of these decisions, but added: “But I don’t see people putting forward alternatives, in the Conservatives or the media.

“In my position I don’t have the luxury of just commentating or criticising, I have to choose. I have chosen.”

In language which echoed that of the Prime Minister when he appeared before the Commons’ Liaison Committee on Thursday, Reeves signalled it would take time for Labour’s actions in Government to have an effect.

She told the Guardian: “It will take time for that to be felt by people after the damage that’s been done the last few years. I don’t want to gaslight people. I know that people are really struggling.”

The Chancellor is dealing with a challenging economic landscape as she attempts to inspire confidence in Labour’s agenda.

The Bank of England held interest rates at 4.75% this week, and warned the UK economy risks stagnation.

Responding to Reeves, a Reform UK spokesman said: “Rachel Reeves is clearly deflecting from her own dismal failures, she’s on track to be the worst chancellor on record with Britain now on the road to recession.

“Not only has she punished pensioners and farmers but now we see 125,000 jobs at risk thanks to Labour’s economic incompetence.

“Labour had the chance to create growth and jobs, instead they’ve laid the foundations for low growth, low wages, and job losses. Britain needs Reform.”

By David Lynch, PA Political Correspondent