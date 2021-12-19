NHS staff absentee rate doubles in a week

The number of NHS staff off sick in London has more than doubled in the past week, as the new variant sweeps the capital.

Official figures show a third of staff are yet to get the booster jab across the health service, as of December 16.

NHS England said that 1,025,985 staff have had their booster as of Saturday, representing 80 per cent of those who are currently eligible, according to The Telegraph.

The NHS are becoming increasingly concerned with absentee rates, after they increased 140 per cent in a week.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said this morning that there were “no guarantees” in a pandemic, implying that tougher Covid measures could be introduced within the coming days.