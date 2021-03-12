NFT market reaches zenith with artist Beeple selling piece at Christie’s for $69m

Crypto at a glance

What a difference a year makes. On this day in 2020, the announcement of lockdowns around the world sparked one of the deepest market crashes in history, with the price of Bitcoin falling almost 40% in a single day to less than $5,000.

Fast forward and Bitcoin is currently approaching its recently-made all-time high of more than $58,000, the total cryptocurrency market is worth over $1.7 trillion and closing in on a market cap of $2 trillion, while NFTs are selling for almost $70 million a pop. Life sure does come at you fast.

The big story yesterday was undoubtedly the sale of “EVERYDAYS: THE FIRST 5000 DAYS” – a digital piece by crypto artist Beeple. The digital artwork was created as a non-fungible token (NFT) and auctioned off by Christie’s for a stunning $69,346,250.

If you thought ICOs and DeFi were wild, hold onto your hats because there’s a new sheriff in town. Will the artwork mark the high point of this year’s hottest crypto trend, or can things get even crazier?

This apparently-insanely-lucrative Ethereum use case unfortunately didn’t manage to move the markets all that much, though. Ethereum is up a tiny 0.03% over the last 24 hours and losing ground on Bitcoin, which seems to be hogging the limelight generally at the moment.

The largest cryptocurrency yesterday popped its head above $58,000 to within inches of its all-time high, before seeing a pullback to around the $56,500 level where it’s currently trading.

Can it muster the energy to hit $60,000 this week? The big concern at the moment will be trading volumes, which remain low despite the positive price action. What does it all mean?

In the Markets

Name Price Price Change (24h) Price Change (7 days) Bitcoin (BTC) $56,493.85 +1.34% +19.32% Ethereum (ETH) $1,790.31 +0.03% +20.62% XRP (Ripple) $0.4563 -0.42% -0.77% Monero (XMR) $219.43 -1.05% +6.60% Polkadot (DOT) $36.34 -2.25% +8.83% Algorand (ALGO) $1.08 -1.63% +2.96% Cardano (ADA) $1.09 -4.38% -3.87% Chainlink (LINK) $29.45 -0.79% +10.59% Aave (AAVE) $392.65 -3.28% +11.47% UniSwap (UNI) $31.10 -1.31% -11.63% Celsius (CEL) $5.37 +0.96% +19.06% Binance Coin (BNB) $280.84 -1.01% +24.53% Crypto market cap $1,721,137,131,719 MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Large-Cap Index -0.80 MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Small-Cap Index +0.32 MVIS CryptoCompare Ethereum VWAP Close Index -1.32 Prices and data as of [08:30, 12/03/2021] Source: CryptoCompare.com, MVIS

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/insights/

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, March 11 2021, at a price of $57,805.12 – up from $56,008.55 the day before. That’s Bitcoin’s highest ever daily close.

The daily high yesterday was $58,091.06 and the daily low was $54,484.59.

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $7,911.43. In 2019, it closed at $3,905.23.

As of today, buying Bitcoin has been profitable for…

99.9% of all days since 2013-04-28.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation is $1,053,702,150,961 at time of writing, up from $1,018,236,417,117 yesterday. That’s the equivalent of 15,271 original and unique Beeple artworks.

Bitcoin volume

The volume traded over the last 24 hours was $55,179,510,084, up from $53,488,255,989 yesterday. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of bitcoin over the last 30 days is 65.45%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment remains in Greed, down to 70 today.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance is 62.06. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is 64.89. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“There’s a $500 trillion monetary planet and the outer layer is currency, then you’ve got stocks, bonds, real estate. There’s $10 trillion worth of gold in there, $1 trillion of bitcoin in there. Bitcoin is going to flip gold, and it’s going to subsume the entire gold market cap.”

Michael Saylor, bull of bulls

What they said yesterday

Indeed…

Very true…

A jpeg just sold for $60M and people think $60K bitcoin is expensive. — Documenting Bitcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) March 11, 2021

Moving quickly…

It took 8 years for #Bitcoin to first hit $10,000



We just did $10,000 in the last week — Danny Scott (@CoinCornerDanny) March 11, 2021

A blip…

Remember when people panic sold in the March 2020 crash?



It was a significant time for #Bitcoin but is nothing more than a tiny blip only 1 year later. pic.twitter.com/YACEeB6uVB — Danny Scott (@CoinCornerDanny) March 12, 2021

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.

All information is correct as of 08:30am GMT.