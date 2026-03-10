Nextdoor Launches AI-Powered Click Optimisation to Propel Hyperlocal Advertising

Nextdoor (NYSE: NXDR), the essential neighbourhood network, today launches its AI-powered click optimisation, helping UK advertisers maximise the impact of hyperlocal campaigns across the country.

Part of Nextdoor’s smart advertising suite expansion, the feature will provide advertisers with enhanced performance across the entire marketing funnel, improving click-through rates (CTR) and driving deeper campaign engagement. In beta testing, advertisers, such as Verisure, recorded a median increase of over 75% in CTR compared to cost per thousand (CPM) bidding, close to doubling their previous engagement. The cost-per-click was also reduced by a median of 75% in testing, delivering four times more clicks for the same budget.

Today’s announcement builds on the launch of Nextdoor’s unified proprietary Ads Manager (NAM), which has brought stronger performance, richer targeting and deeper control across both managed and self-serve campaigns and launched in the UK during Q3 2025. With click optimisation, Nextdoor is marking the next chapter in this innovation journey, as advertisers tap into NAM’s AI-powered optimisation to drive significantly improved performance, more clicks and make every pound of media spend work harder.

This new solution offers dual value: advertisers achieve better results with neighbourhood-level precision, while neighbours benefit from ads that reflect their everyday local context, enriching the experience for both brands and the community.

With over 10 million verified neighbours, reaching 1 in 4 UK households, Nextdoor is the leading platform for hyperlocal advertising at scale. Optimised for a unique UK audience, Nextdoor connects brands with a high-trust community of decision-makers, driving quality traffic from neighbours ready to act. This transforms local relevance into measurable business impact.

In addition to click optimisation, Nextdoor has also introduced several other features to drive improved results for advertisers:

Max impression optimisation: Advertisers can now maximise their ad exposure by delivering the highest possible number of impressions within their target audience.

Advertisers can now maximise their ad exposure by delivering the highest possible number of impressions within their target audience. Expanded video formats: New flexible video ad formats, including 1×1 aspect ratio (square) and Carousel offer enhanced visual storytelling and deeper engagement metrics.

New flexible video ad formats, including 1×1 aspect ratio (square) and Carousel offer enhanced visual storytelling and deeper engagement metrics. AI Tools (Pilot): Full suite of AI tools including targeting and delivery, as well as copy and image generation. Personalised business and industry insights help improve setup and campaign performance. In addition, AI-powered image and copy generation powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT and 3M+ photos from Pexels’ global community of photographers (all with commercial-friendly licensing), this enables advertisers to instantly generate relevant copy and engaging creative assets, making it faster and easier to build high-quality ads.

Gareth Walton, Head of EMEA Sales at Nextdoor, commented, “Nextdoor’s new machine learning Click Optimisation is a game-changer for advertisers, enabling them to achieve more impactful results with their marketing spend. It ensures that budgets go further, whether the goal is reach, clicks, or conversion.

“What distinguishes Nextdoor from other social media platforms is our unique focus on verified neighbours and targeted advertising at the neighbourhood level. This precision and local engagement offer a compelling alternative to other platforms, delivering strong performance at scale. Brands can connect directly with household decision-makers, offering precision and efficiency for those aiming to engage locally at scale.”

Andrew Miller, AI & Emerging Tech Lead at Verisure said, “Verisure prioritises reaching the right audience with precision. With Nextdoor’s new click optimisation, we’ve seen a transformation in our campaign performance. The AI-powered tools have significantly boosted our click-through rates and overall engagement, allowing us to connect with local communities more effectively. This innovation has made significant improvements to our cost per lead and ROI, delivering impressive results and reinforcing Verisure’s commitment to excellence.”

About Nextdoor:

Nextdoor is the essential neighbourhood network for over 10 million neighbours and is used by 1 in 4 UK households, offering trusted local news, real-time safety alerts, neighbour recommendations, for sale and free listings, and events. Nextdoor connects neighbours to the conversations and local gems that matter most in their local communities. Businesses, publishers, and public agencies use Nextdoor to engage with neighbours at scale.

