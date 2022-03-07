Next to wind down Russian operations after invasion of Ukraine

Fashion retailer Next will close its Russian operations following the invasion of Ukraine, as British brands move to condemn the country.

The clothing retailer informed staff at its Russian distribution hub that it will be winding down the operation in an orderly way.

It told staff its website will be closed for Russian customers too, a spokesperson for Next confirmed to news agency Reuters.

The company stopped bulk replenishment stock transfers from the UK to its Russian hub last week.

Russia reportedly makes up just a slim percentage of Next’s overall sales.