Next: FTSE 100 retailer hikes profit guidance but warns on costs

Next has forecast profit at £1,010m for the full year

Retail industry bellwether Next has upgraded its profit outlook for the year after sales and growth exceeded expectations during the Golden Quarter.

The FTSE 100 company hiked its expected profit by five per cent as sales jumped six per cent in the nine weeks to 28 December, nearly double its previous guidance of 3.5 per cent.

As a result, the company increased its full-year guidance for profit before tax in the year to January 2025 by £5m to just over £1bn.

To date, only a small number of UK retailers have exceeded £1bn – an elite class of Tesco, Marks and Spencer, and Kingfisher.

This year, both Next and JD Sports are expected to pass the nine-figure milestone. Next’s trading update is an early sign that it will comfortably breeze into the club.

Next also raised its forecast for profit before tax for the year ending January 2025. It now expects the figure to be up ten per cent year on year, with pre-tax earnings per share up 11.4 per cent.

Richard Hunter, head of markets at interactive investor, said “Next has delivered another classic update, following a stronger than expected Christmas showing.

“In typical fashion, the group continues to exceed previous estimates, up its profit guidance for the year yet again while providing a cautious outlook for the year to come – a positive cocktail which investors have almost come to expect.”

FTSE 100 retailer warns on costs

Next said it faced a £67m increase in wage costs in the coming year. The Autumn budget pushed up payroll costs for almost all UK retailers, which now find themselves having to pay more tax on their employees’ wages.

The retailer also warned that UK growth was likely to slow “as employer tax increases, and their potential impact on prices and employment, begin to filter through into the economy”.

Next said it would deal with the cost increase through a combination of “operational efficiencies and other cost savings” as well as what it described as an “unwelcome” one per cent increase in prices on like-for-like goods.

It added that this price increase was “still lower than UK general inflation”.

Charlie Huggins, manager of the ‘Quality Shares Portfolio’ at Wealth Club, said: “Calendar year 2025 is likely to be a bloodbath for the UK retail sector. The Autumn Budget means retailers will face a significant increase in employee costs and many will not be able to offset this. Next stands apart for its ability to do so, with its high margins, strong overseas growth and efficiency initiatives all helping it to preserve profitability.

“Next has also warned it will need to put up prices in the year ahead. Many other retailers are likely to follow suit. This is likely to add to inflationary pressures and could encourage consumers to tighten their belts in 2025.”

Next: overseas and online drive growth

For the year ending January 2026, Next has forecast full-price sales growth at 3.5 per cent and profit before tax at 3.6 per cent.

The group has also guided for pre-tax earnings per share growth of 6.7 per cent, with the latter largely the result of its share buyback programme.

This growth will be bolstered primarily by online and overseas markets. The company said that in the run-up to Christmas, online sales growth increased “at the expense” of growth in retail stores. In contrast, overseas sales growth “unexpectedly” accelerated in the run-up to the holiday period.

In 2004, retail stores accounted for 72 per cent of the Group’s total sales and 70 per cent of profit. Today, brick-and-mortar retail accounts for 30 per cent of sales and just 19 per cent of profits.

“The overseas offering is one which holds up some interesting prospects. The group believes that international tastes in clothing are beginning to converge, not least of which is due to the increasing visual power, appeal and presence not just of the internet, but also the rise of streaming services which are now increasingly used by younger audiences.”

Next has previously said that the significant changes which occurred during and after the pandemic have now largely stabilised and that 2024 was “the start of a new phase in the company’s development”.

Huggins said: “Next has enjoyed a strong Christmas with its online business seeing an acceleration in sales growth in the fourth quarter, both in the UK and overseas. The year ahead is forecast to be more challenging, but Next still expects to grow sales and profit. It is a classic example of a strong business getting stronger.

“Next has pulled another rabbit out of the hat this Christmas, beating its sales forecasts once again. More important for investors is the guidance for the coming year.”

