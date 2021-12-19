New record of 830,000 Covid booster jabs administered in a day

Sajid Javid has called for UK adults to come forwards for their booster jab as a matter of urgency as the Omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread (REUTERS/Mike Blake)

The number of jabs being delivered to patients in England has hit a new record with 906,656 people receiving vaccines yesterday.

Of that number, over 830,000 jabs administered on Saturday were booster vaccines. Around one million people in England will need to have a jab each day if every adult is to be offered a booster jab by the end of the year.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid celebrated the new record on Twitter. He wrote: “A record 906,656 jabs were delivered in England yesterday – including over 830,000 boosters.

“Fantastic to see so many coming forward to £GetBoostedNow, securing vital protection for themselves and their loved ones,” he added.

Around 10 per cent of the population is yet to receive a first dose of the vaccine Sajid Javid said today while speaking on Sky News. The Health Secretary urged those who have not yet been jabbed to come forwards.

“They must really think about the damage they are doing to society… they take up hospital beds that could have been used for someone with maybe a heart problem, or maybe someone who is waiting for elective surgery,” Mr Javid said today in comments to Sky News.

“We’ve shown in the past as government in dealing with this pandemic that we will do what is necessary but it’s got to be backed up by the data,” Javid added.

Read more: Health Secretary Sajid Javid refuses to rule out new restrictions before Christmas