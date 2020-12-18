New mutation could see tougher restrictions as soon as this weekend: Reports

The Prime Minister is tonight discussing the possibility of tougher restrictions with fellow Ministers after assessing the virulence of the new Covid-19 mutation, according to numerous reports.

The emergency of the new mutation was revealed by Health Secretary Matt Hancock earlier this week, who said the number of those identified with the new strain was “increasing rapidly.”

The strain is largely concentrated in the South East but any spread would be exacerbated by the coming relaxation of the rules over Christmas.

Read more: Tier 3: What does it mean for you?

Much of the region was plunged into Tier 3 restrictions this week but it is believed that Government is considering whether to go further, with some reports suggesting travel curbs are being mulled.

A source told the Telegraph, who first reported the news, that “the evidence that the new strain of the virus more easily transmits from one person to another has hardened up.”

The number of people believed to be positive in the capital alone is now around 125,000, according to new data.