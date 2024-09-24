New look Europa League explained: How does it work and is it still on Thursdays?

The Europa League has a new, expanded format in place for 2024-25

The Champions League revamp may have taken all of the headlines but the Europa League also has a new format, which Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Rangers will sample for the first time this week.

Roma, Lazio, Athletic Bilbao, Real Sociedad, Ajax, Lyon, Porto, Eintracht Frankfurt and Galatasaray have also reached the competition’s league phase which, like its more prestigious sibling, has expanded to include four extra teams.

Unusually, the action starts on Wednesday – to learn why, and how the Europa League will differ this year, read on.

What is the new Europa League format?

Anyone who has deciphered the new-look Champions League will have this down pat right away. For everyone else: the key difference is that instead of 32 teams split into eight groups, the league phase features one very big table of 36 teams.

Each club plays eight games, each against a different opponent, with four at home and four away. Opponents are drawn equally from four seeding pots to ensure all teams face a similar level of difficulty.

Unlike in previous seasons, this initial stage runs until the end of January, at which point the top eight sides will progress straight to the last 16. Teams ranked from ninth to 24th face off in a seeded play-off round for the right to join them.

Do eliminated teams drop into the Conference League?

No, there is no second chance at a European trophy for teams who finish the league phase in positions 25 to 36 – just like in the Champions League.

This is good news for clubs in the Conference League, however, who no longer have to worry about landing a comparative big fish from the competition above as a reward for reaching the knockout rounds.

Is the Europa League still on Thursdays?

Yes and no. This season the action begins on a Wednesday, when half of the 18 first round games are due to take place, including Manchester United’s match at home to their manager Erik ten Hag’s first team, FC Twente.

The remaining nine matches, including Tottenham hosting Azerbaijani champions Qarabag, are scheduled for the following day, and for future rounds all Europa League games will take place in the competition’s traditional Thursday slot.

Manchester United begin the new-look Europa League against FC Twente on Wednesday

How can I watch the Europa League in the UK?

Unlike the Champions League, UK viewers won’t find any Europa League games live on Amazon Prime or highlights on BBC TV.

All of the action is on TNT Sports and its streaming platform Discovery+.

Who do British teams face in the league phase?

Manchester United: Twente (H), Porto (A), Fenerbahce (A), PAOK (H), Bodo/Glimt (H), Viktoria Plzen (A), Rangers (H), FCSB (A).

Tottenham: Qarabag (H), Ferencvaros (A), AZ Alkmaar (H), Galatasaray (A), Roma (H), Rangers (A), Hoffenheim (A), Elfsborg (H).

Rangers: Malmo (A), Lyon (H), FCSB (H), Olympiacos (A), Nice (A), Tottenham (H), Manchester United (A), Union Saint-Gilloise (H)