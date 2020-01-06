New cycleway set to open between Greenwich and Woolwich

South East London is set to get a new five-kilometre cycleway spanning from Greenwich to Woolwich.

The planned cycleway will be built along the A206 Woolwich Road and will include pedestrian crossings, segregated cycle lanes and an overhaul of the Angerstein roundabout.

It will connect to the current cycleway between Tower Bridge and Greenwich, meaning there will be a direct cycling path between Tower Bridge and Woolwich.

Transport for London (TfL) will also build a new two-kilometre bus lane on the same road.

The transport body said the new cycleway was being built due to the large amount of road accidents on Woolwich Road.

There was 215 collisions leading to death or injury on the road in 2017 and 2018.

London’s Walking and Cycling Commissioner, Will Norman, said: “With additional pedestrian crossings and a new bus lane, the route will be made better and safer for everyone.

“The area around Angerstein roundabout has seen two fatalities in recent years, and we will continue to work closely with Greenwich Council to deliver these vital improvements as soon as possible.”

The public consultation process on the first part of the cycleway, between Charlton and Woolwich, is now open until 16 February.

A consultation for the remainder of the cycleway is expected to begin later this year.

Royal Borough of Greenwich council leader Danny Thorpe welcomed the announcement.

“We all have a part to play in achieving our goals of improved air quality and protecting the environment, by making more sustainable choices,” he said.

“I encourage all residents to take part in the consultation as their feedback is vital, as is their involvement in helping us achieve these goals.”