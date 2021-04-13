New all-time high hailed with the cry: "Pay me in Bitcoin!"

Crypto at a glance

What do the Sacramento Kings, Southampton FC, the MicroStrategy Board, TIME Magazine, and Mad Money host Jim Cramer have in common?

They’re all part of this week’s most bullish trend – getting paid in Bitcoin.

Is this the beginning of a new wave of retail and institutional investment?

The push for salaries to be paid in Bitcoin comes as the leading cryptocurrency continues to trade at more than $60,000 this morning, setting a brand spanking new all-time high of more than $62,000.

It’s now held its market cap above $1 trillion for more than 10 consecutive days.

This week’s bullishness is brought to you courtesy of a number of factors that likely includes the impending Coinbase listing. It’s been widely speculated that the US exchange’s direct stock listing tomorrow and the mainstream press coverage it brings is driving a number of newbie investors to put money into cryptocurrencies. Is this a watershed moment, or driving a temporary boost?

It’s a similar story everywhere today, with Ether hitting a new all-time high price at $2,199.87 during trading hours in Asia. Exchange tokens including Binance’s BNB was another big riser, smashing its new all-time high on Monday, surpassing the $610 mark yesterday as it approaches its 15th quarterly token burn. However, BNB is currently down seven per cent over the last 24 hours to $540. XRP also continues to trade high, currently changing hands at around $1.60–up another 13 per cent since yesterday morning.

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $2,096,292,465,523, down slightly from $2,104,472,283,297 yesterday.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, April 12 2021, at a price of $59,893.45 – down from $60,204.96 the day before.

The daily high yesterday was $61,253.04 and the daily low was $59,589.87.

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $6,971.09. In 2019, it closed at $5,089.54.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $1.136 trillion, down from $1.140 trillion yesterday. To put that into context, the market cap of gold is $10.949 trillion and Alphabet (Google) is $1.515 trillion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $54,619,615,948, up from $46,266,680,404 yesterday. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 45.7%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment remains in Greed at 74.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 55.73. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 63.03. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“I think it is a store hold of value. I think this is a $2 trillion market cap maybe going to $3 trillion.” Jim Cramer, Host of CNBC’s Mad Money

What they said yesterday

MicroStrategy’s macro strategy…

BREAKING: MicroStrategy has announced that they are now paying their board members in bitcoin.@michael_saylor is a legend. — Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) April 12, 2021

A clarion call for 2021…

pay me in bitcoin!! — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) April 12, 2021

Coin of the year…

Thrilled @Grayscale is partnering w/ @TIME on a new video series coming this summer explaining the #crypto space.



Equally as important, @KeithGrossman & @TIME has agreed to be paid in #Bitcoin – and will hold the $BTC on their balance sheet. A first for our media partnerships! — Michael Sonnenshein (@Sonnenshein) April 12, 2021

*Not financial advice. They’ve been right before though…

#Bitcoin priced at infinity ♾ on the Simpsons 😂 🙌



C: u/___run pic.twitter.com/BlQWnb3TI7 — Bitcoin Archive 🗄🚀🌔 (@BTC_Archive) April 12, 2021

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.

All information is correct as of 08:30am GMT.