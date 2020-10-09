Netflix is set to massively expand its London office space as the US streaming giant doubles down on its commitment to the UK.

The streamer will triple its footprint to 100,000 square feet when it moves into the Copyright Building in the West End.

Netflix is taking over the lease from outsourcing giant Capita, which is reducing its office space amid a shift to home working.

The Silicon Valley tech firm said the deal highlighted its commitment to the UK after a string of British-made hits such as The Crown and Sex Education.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to the UK, we are excited to expand our operations in London,” a Netflix spokesperson said.

“It will ensure that we can better serve our members and the local creative community.”

It will also come as a major boost to the country’s creative industries, which have been brought to a standstill as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The new lease at Copyright House comes in addition to Netflix’s existing 20,000 square feet of office space near Oxford Circus.

A source close to the deal said the firm, which employs 269 people in the UK, will “invest heavily in the British creative economy” and create further new jobs.

However, it is understood Netflix will carry out refurbishment on the new office and not move employees in until 2022.