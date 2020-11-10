Netflix poaches ITN boss Anna Mallett to lead UK production

Netflix has swooped on the chief executive of TV production giant ITN as the streaming giant bolsters its credentials in the UK.

Anna Mallett will oversee Netflix’s production in Britain as well as local language productions across much of the rest of the world outside the US.

Read more: Netflix subscriber numbers fall short as Covid-19 lockdown boost fizzles

Mallet currently leads ITN, which produces news programming for ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5. Prior to this she was chief operating officer and managing director of production at the BBC’s commercial arm.

“Anna brings a wealth of global production experience and strategic expertise to our production team as we continue to expand our investment in original programming throughout the world,” said Ty Warren, Netflix’s vice president of physical production.

“I’m excited to work with her as we continue to stand up our productions and position the Netflix studio for its next stage of growth and success.”

Mallet, who will be based in London, will oversee the US streaming giant’s production management team on live-action series, nonfiction and film.

The appointment marks Netflix’s continued focus on original programming as it looks to fend off increasing pressure from rivals such as Amazon Prime and Disney Plus with exclusive new films and TV shows.

The Silicon Valley giant has also reaffirmed its commitment to the UK following a string of successful British hits such as The Crown and Sex Education.

Netflix last month announced plans to triple its office space in London after signing a lease at the Copyright Building in the West End.

Read more: Netflix to triple London office space as it cashes in on British success stories

Kyla Mullins, chair of the ITN board said: “We want to thank Anna for her strong and inspirational leadership at ITN.

“She has transformed many aspects of the operations and culture, built a strong senior team, and led the company through an unprecedented and challenging time.”

ITN said Mallett will remain in her role until the end of the year while it carries out the search for her successor.