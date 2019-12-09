Netflix dominates Golden Globe nominations with 34 nods

Netflix has secured 34 nominations for this year’s Golden Globe awards, dominating both the TV and film lineups.



The streaming giant secured 17 nominations for both divisions of the awards, in an extraordinary validation for the streaming giant, which received its first Globes nod five years ago.

Read more: Apple TV Plus gives Netflix chills as it undercuts streaming rival



Noah Baumbach’s divorce drama The Marriage Story leads the film pack with six nominations, while Martin Scorsese’s mob epic The Irishman received five nods.



Both films are distributed by Netflix, which received more than double the number of film nominations of its nearest rival, Sony Pictures.



Netflix also took two more TV nominations than runner-up HBO, winning nods for shows including The Crown, Unbelievable and The Politician.



Tech giant Apple is also in the running for its first major Hollywood awards, scoring three nominations for TV news drama The Morning Show.



The programme, which is streamed on the Apple’s new TV Plus subscription service, was nominated for best television drama.

Read more: Netflix shares rise as it beats profit expectations ahead of streaming wars



Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, who star in the show and are also executive producers, are both up for the category of best actress in a drama.



The Golden Globes awards ceremony will be held on 5 January, and will be hosted by Ricky Gervais.

