Nestle buys health brands from US nutrition firm The Bountiful Company for $5.75bn

Food and drink giant Nestle has bought a chunk of health brands from US nutrition and supplement firm The Bountiful Company for $5.75bn.

The conglomerate announced this morning that it has entered into an agreement with KKR to buy brands including Natures Bounty, Solgar, Osteo Bi-Flex and Puritan’s Pride, as well as the company’s US private label business.

The brands will be integrated into Nestle’s health science division.

The Bountiful Company’s sports and active nutrition brands Pure Protien, Body Fortress, Met-Rx, Dr Organic and its Canadian over-the-counter business are not included in the deal, which is expected to close in the second half of this year.

The Kit Kat owner said those brands do “not complement” its health science portfolio.

“Vitamins and supplements are a key part of our business and have contributed to strong growth acceleration,” said Nestlé Health Science chief executive Greg Behar.

“”This acquisition complements our existing health and nutrition portfolio in terms of brands and channels.

“It will establish Nestlé Health Science as the industry leader in mass retail, specialty retail, e-commerce and direct-to-consumer in the US, while offering significant opportunities for geographic growth.”