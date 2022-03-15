Nearly a quarter of working Brits considering retirement due to pandemic stresses

Almost a quarter of working Brits are considering retirement as a result of the pandemic, while seven out of 10 would be fine with less social interaction.

The toll of restrictions on people’s wellbeing is causing thousands to reconsider career paths in a bid to reduce stress and anxiety.

A monthly mental health index published LifeWorks, found that 23 per cent of those in employment are thinking about quitting altogether.

Those who responded to the survey, saying they were considering retirement, also had the second-top rating for mental health score.

27 per cent may retrain while 15 per cent want to make a complete change to the industry they work in altogether, with managers twice as likely to quit their profession.

Saying Covid restrictions sparked “”constant change and the re-evaluation of all facets of life”, LifeWorks’ managing director for the UK and Europe, Philip Mullen, said many Brits are “demonstrating that career paths are no exception”. The study, he said, shows people are “driven by a desire for a better personal experience”.

The survey of 2,000 people also found that 68 per cent would be happy with less social interaction than pre-pandemic, with workers are under strain, experiencing poor mental health scores for the 23rd month in a row.

Paula Allen, a senior VP for research and wellbeing, commented that “reduced social interaction at the start of the pandemic was difficult. However, after two years, fewer interactions feel more like the norm for many.

“The concern is that positive social interaction and social support are a critical buffer to stress.