UK coronavirus death toll jumps by more than 500 in a day to 2,353

The number of UK coronavirus deaths has jumped by more than 500 in a day, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.

The Department of Health said that as of 5pm yesterday, 2,352 people hospitalised in the UK who have tested positive for coronavirus have died.

That means the death toll has risen by 563 from the 1,789 deaths reported the previous day.

The Department of Health said that as of 9am today 152,979 people have been tested for coronavirus of which 29,474 tested positive.

A 13 year-old from Brixton in south London has been confirmed as one of the youngest patients to die after contracting Coivd-19.

Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab, from Brixton in south London, is believed to be the youngest person to die from the coronavirus in the UK.

He had no underlying health conditions, according to his family. Doctors diagnosed him with Covid-19 on Friday, a day after he was admitted to hospital with coronavirus symptoms.

He also had trouble breathing.

“He was put on a ventilator and then put into an induced coma but sadly died yesterday [Monday] morning,” his family said.

“To our knowledge he had no underlying health conditions. We are beyond devastated.”

A spokesperson for London’s King’s College Hospital said they had referred his death to the coroner.