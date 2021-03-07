British-Iranian woman Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been released from house arrest by Iranian authorities, however she will face a new court case on Sunday.

The British national had her ankle tag removed today, after being released from prison into house arrest last March.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a charity worker, was sentenced to a five-year prison sentence in 2016 on spying charges, which she has always denied.

The UK government has said the charges are false and politically motivated.

Her husband Richard Ratcliffe has said today that Iranian authorities would be taking her back to trial next week once again.

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement: “We welcome the removal of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s ankle tag, but Iran continues to put her and her family through a cruel and an intolerable ordeal.

“She must be released permanently so she can return to her family in the UK. We will continue to do all we can to achieve this.

“We have relayed to the Iranian authorities in the strongest possible terms that her continued confinement is unacceptable.”