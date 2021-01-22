Navalny aide sent to prison to stifle tomorrow's mass protests in Russia

The press secretary for poisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been sentenced to nine days in prison today following a police roundup of several opposition aides.

Navalny aide Kira Yarmysh tweeted during her arrest today, saying that police threatened to break down her door while detaining her.

Continuing to tweet from custody, she said that it was people’s “duty” to attend the protests for Russian’s to gain prosperity and freedom.

@navalny's press secretary @Kira_Yarmysh has been sentenced to 9 days, one of many opposition activists rounded up in a crackdown ahead of Saturday rallies to call for Alexei Navalny's freedom. — Robyn Dixon (@RobynDixon__) January 22, 2021

Opposition activists and senior aides were arrested ahead of a mass protest this Saturday against Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

The protests are set to hit 65 cities and towns across Russia and are in response to Navalny’s dubious arrest last weekend.

Yarmysh said that the protests could help Navalny and others who are “illegally behind bars” to be released after mounting social pressure.

Two lawyers and an investigator for the opposition leader were also arrested today, alongside a number of supporters in multiple cities across Russia.

