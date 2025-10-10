National Taiwan day is a moment to remember there is no modern world without this beacon of democracy

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – APRIL 10: The Taipei skyline is seen on April 10, 2023 in Taipei, Taiwan. Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen returned to Taiwan after a trip to the U.S., where she met with lawmakers including the Republican House speaker Kevin McCarthy. China has conducted three days of military drills off the coast of Taiwan in response to the trip. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Taiwan’s National Day celebrates a resilient and innovative democracy that has become indispensable to the modern world through its economic strength and technological dominance in semiconductors, says Lubov Chernukhin

Every year on the 10th of October, Taiwan celebrates its National Day. It is a day of pride, reflection and a reminder of how this small island has quietly become one of the most vital players in the modern world.

For decades, international politics have tried to define Taiwan’s place. Most countries do not formally recognise it as a state, yet their economies and daily lives depend on it more than they might realise. Labels and diplomatic semantics aside, Taiwan has proved something far more important than recognition on paper. It has shown what true independence looks like, built on innovation, resilience and democratic spirit.

On the political front, Taiwan continues to command admiration and goodwill from democratic societies around the world. Media coverage in the West has been overwhelmingly supportive of its democratic model, especially in contrast to the rising authoritarianism in the region. In recent weeks, Taiwan has garnered international accolades such as Freedom House’s Beacon Award, while hosting delegations of lawmakers from Europe and the United States, reaffirming its role as a global democratic partner. Domestically, these developments have reinforced a sense of national pride and confidence in Taiwan’s international standing, an image well worth celebrating on National Day.

In a region where freedom is often fragile, Taiwan stands out. It is a vibrant democracy, open, educated and creative. Its universities attract bright minds, its civil society is energetic, and it has open, democratic elections. Taiwan’s success is not just about economic growth. It is about the belief that progress, fairness and freedom can continue to coexist and flourish even under continually tough circumstances.

Economically, Taiwan has been a rare bright spot amid global instability. While much of the world has stumbled through years of disruption, the island has continued moving forward with a resilient economy, dynamic industries and undiminished innovation. Domestic reports point to a sharp uptick in growth forecasts, fuelled by an AI-driven export boom and anchored in its unmatched prowess in semiconductor production. Commanding an outsized share of the world’s most advanced chip manufacturing, Taiwan quite literally powers the modern world, from our phones and cars to transport systems, utilities and computers. Western outlets have dubbed this dominance the nation’s “silicon shield”, a symbol of both prosperity and protection. Indeed, Taiwan has been going from strength to strength, continuing to define its global relevance.

As China’s economy faces mounting pressure, from slowing growth to the strain of United States trade policy and sanctions, Taiwan has shown how to adapt and thrive in the face of uncertainty. This is in part because every major economy has a presence on the island, with trade, culture and technology flowing constantly between Taiwan and the rest of the world. Through this, the country has achieved a true global omnipresence.

Beyond its bilateral ties with the United States and Asia, Europe’s evolving relationship with Taiwan is also becoming increasingly significant. Analysts, including those at Chatham House, have argued that Europe and Taiwan should strengthen their unofficial partnerships to better respond to growing pressure from China. Europe can help Taiwan maintain its international space, share lessons on resilience against coercion, and deepen cooperation in key areas such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, trade and research. While Europe cannot deter Beijing alone, enhanced ties with Taiwan offer both sides more strategic flexibility in a shifting global order.

On this National Day, the people of Taiwan have every reason to feel proud. Their democracy is strong. Their technology drives the world, and their values of openness, innovation and resilience are the values of the future, values we should continue to celebrate and promote.

The truth is simple: there is no modern world without Taiwan. It is woven into the fabric of our daily lives, a quiet power shaping the global economy and proving that independence is not defined by what others say, but by what a people build for themselves. The Western world should continue to protect its interests, both directly and indirectly, to ensure Taiwan continues its successful trajectory.

Lubov Chernukhin is a British businesswoman and and philanthropist