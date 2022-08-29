National Lottery licence winner Allwyn posts strong quarter despite consumer squeeze and legal battle

Allwyn, the winner of the fourth National Lottery licence, has posted strong quarterly results this morning despite weaker consumer sentiment and ongoing tussle with Camelot for the lucrative government contract.

The gambling giant said gross gaming revenue hit €902m for the quarter, up 23 per cent year on year, and reflecting the “continued organic growth and a more normalised operational environment in certain geographies”.

Allwyn noted its continued growth in online sales, with its online channel contributing 44 per cent of gross gaming revenue in the Czech Republic, up from 38 per cent in 2021.

The company said that despite the testing macroeconomic backdrop, where inflationary pressure is limiting consumer spend, “the impact on demand for our products has been limited”. Allwyn said this reflected the “low price point and low average spend per customer,” as well as a large number of regular players.

“I am pleased to report that in the second quarter of 2022, Allwyn delivered yet another set of strong financial results and continued to make good progress on key strategic initiatives as part of our organic and inorganic growth strategies,” said Allwyn CEO Robert Chvatal.

The Czech firm, which is also Europe’s largest lottery operator, also took the opportunity to express confidence in its upcoming High Court battle with Camelot over the National Lottery licence, which was awarded to them by the Gambling Commission back in March.

Camelot, which is owned by Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, has run the lottery since its inception in 1994.

Allwyn is set to slash ticket prices from £2 to £1 for those who enjoy a flutter.

Chvatal said on the matter: “We look forward to the Court of Appeal hearing in September of the current operator’s appeal of the High Court’s decision to allow the license award to proceed and the formal transition period to begin.”