National Express exploring takeover of rival Stagecoach

National Express has confirmed reports that it is looking into a possible takeover of its fellow transport operator Stagecoach, according to reports.

The British bus operator has started discussions around buying out its Scottish rival sources told Bloomberg, which first reported the news.

Stagecoach shares rose by almost 90 per cent over the last year, reaching a market value of around £375m, while National Express is valued at around £1.4bn.

A merger between the two of biggest bus operators in the UK could reduce costs for both parties, with the benefit of shared bus depots, routes and administrative roles, Bloomberg reported.

Stagecoach, based in Perth, runs more than 8,000 buses and coaches – including the popular budget Megabus service – across 100 towns and cities in the UK.