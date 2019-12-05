House Democrats will move forward in impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump, according to House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi made an explosive statement today, announcing that House Democrats would move forward with articles of impeachment.

“Today I am asking our chairmen to proceed with articles of impeachment,” she said.

“The facts are uncontested.

“The President abused his power for his own personal political benefit at the expense of our national security.”

Pelosi and committee chairs had emphasised throughout proceedings so far that they had not definitively decided to go ahead with impeachment proceedings.

The speaker’s announcement today may indicate that they now feel there is enough evidence to pass impeachment articles through the House of Representatives.

“Our democracy is what is at stake,” Pelosi said.

“The President leaves us no choice but to act, because he is trying to corrupt, once again, the election for his own benefit.”

The impeachment proceedings were brought forward by House Democrats in relation to allegations that Trump was trying to pressure new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate political opponents.

At the centre of a phone call between the pair was the business interests of Hunter Biden – the son of Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden.

The former Vice President’s son formerly served on the board of Ukrainian natural gas producer Burisma Holdings.

It is alleged that Trump threatened to withhold aid to Ukraine if Zelensky did not dig up dirt on Hunter Biden.

The President took to Twitter shortly before Pelosi’s statement today.

“They have no impeachment case and are demeaning our country,” he said.

“But nothing matters to them, they have gone crazy. Therefore I say, if you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair trial in the Senate, and so that our Country can get back to business.

“I was elected to ‘Clean the Swamp’ and that’s what I am doing!”