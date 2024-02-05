Naked Wines appoints new boss as retailer struggles for survival

Loss-making Naked Wines has named its new chief executive four months after its former boss Nick Devlin stepped down

Loss-making Naked Wines has named its new chief executive four months after its former boss Nick Devlin stepped down amid a challenging period for the company.

This morning, Rodrigo Maza, the firm’s UK managing director was crowned boss of the struggling firm, taking up the role after less than a year at the online retailer.

Maza has held roles at Budweiser maker AB InBev.

Non-executive director, Robert Gormley, who took Naked Wines public through a merger with Majestic Wine, which was subsequently sold off, said he was “delighted” to welcome Maza as chief.

“In his short time with us he has proven his ability to energise his team to get Naked back on the growth path, and his previous experience has a compelling combination of entrepreneurial startups and big company best practice, both of which we are going to need,” he added.

Rodrigo Maza said: “The value that Naked delivers to its customers and winemakers is clear and provides a solid foundation to build on.

“I look forward to working with the team across Naked and getting this amazing company to achieve its full potential.”

Investors will be hoping Maza can help breathe new life into the ailing retailer. Last year it posted a series of profit warnings and swung to a £15m full-year loss. The company also warned it could go bust as cash reserves have dwindled.

Maza has now been appointed four months after former chief Nick Devlin unexpectedly stepped down from his role.

At the time, Naked Wines said Devlin quit after just three years due to a conflict in his roles leading both the UK and US operations.

He has remained as president of Naked Wines in the US.