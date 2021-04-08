Myanmar’s UK ambassador spends night in car after being locked out of London embassy in 'military coup'

Myanmar’s UK ambassador has been locked out of the country’s London embassy after calling for the release of detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Kyaw Zwar Minn said he was locked out of the embassy, with sources saying his deputy had shut him out and taken charge on behalf of the military.

Zwar Minn has broken ranks with the ruling junta in recent weeks after speaking out against the military coup that has led to the deaths of around 600 protesters.

“It’s a kind of coup, in the middle of London… you can see that they occupy my building,” he told Reuters, before spending the night outside the embassy in his car.

The Metropolitan Police said on Wednesday evening that there was a protest outside the embassy and that public order officers were on the scene. No arrest were made.

At least 11 more protesters are reported to have been shot dead by security forces in Myanmar on Wednesday, according to media in the country.

Fighting continued into Thursday morning, with new deaths taking the toll of civilians killed by security forces to over 600 since they seized power on 1 February.

