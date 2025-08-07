‘My boss knew I’d leave Freshfields from my first week in’: Nnamdi Emelifeonwu on setting up legal tech firm Definely

Each week, we dig into the memory bank of the City’s great and good. Today, Nnamdi Emelifeonwu, CEO and co-founder of legal tech firm Definely, takes us through his career from Freshfields lawyer to entrepreneur in Square Mile and Me

CV

Name: Nnamdi Emelifeonwu

Nnamdi Emelifeonwu Job title: CEO and co-founder, Definely

CEO and co-founder, Definely Previous roles: Lawyer at Freshfields

Lawyer at Freshfields Age: 38

38 Born: Nigeria

Nigeria Lives: East London

East London Studied: Law at Queen Mary University; LPC at BPP; Master of Laws (LLM) at King’s College London

Law at Queen Mary University; LPC at BPP; Master of Laws (LLM) at King’s College London Talents: Not a bad poker player

Not a bad poker player Motto: Do one thing every day that scares you

Do one thing every day that scares you Biggest perk of the job? Working with brilliant people who believe in the mission

Working with brilliant people who believe in the mission Coffee order: I don’t really drink coffee but I believe Coca-Cola contains caffeine

I don’t really drink coffee but I believe Coca-Cola contains caffeine Cocktail order: Old fashioned

Old fashioned Favourite book: Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill

What was your first job?

I was a sales assistant at a BP petrol station in Clapham when I was 16. I worked there over the summer holidays, mostly behind the till, helping customers fill up, grab snacks or ask for directions. It taught me the basics of customer service – and gave me some fun stories, too.

What was your first role in the City?

I joined Freshfields as a trainee solicitor. The hours were long and it taught me, among other things, how to operate at a high level on very little sleep. It was an intense but invaluable experience that instilled a deep sense of commercial rigour and attention to detail.



I was also lucky to be surrounded by incredibly smart and accomplished people – colleagues who, in their “spare time”, had written New York Times bestsellers or competed as Olympians. It set a high bar early in my career, and I’m grateful for that.

When did you know you wanted to be an entrepreneur?

I’ve always had an entrepreneurial mindset. Just weeks into my training contract, my supervisor commented that she didn’t think I’d stay in law for long because I was always thinking about new business ideas.



That instinct played out when I qualified as a solicitor. While most peers took a break, I spent a month in Nigeria, where I’m originally from, testing a Poundland-style retail concept – sourcing inventory, setting up in a Lagos market, and meeting with Unilever and P&G to understand the FMCG landscape.



Looking back, the business had serious challenges – particularly exchange rates – but the experience reinforced something I’d always known: I’m wired to build. That drive ultimately led me to be a legaltech founder.

When did you know you wanted to build a business like Definely?

Definely began as a solution to help my former lawyer colleague and co-founder, who is visually impaired, access information within legal contracts more easily. In helping him navigate the documents, we quickly realised there was a much wider use case. If it could help him, it could help every lawyer. That spark turned into a product, and that product became a business. Today, it’s used by thousands of lawyers around the world, including at leading law firms and multinational corporations like A&O Shearman, IKEA, Samsung, Slaughter and May, Deloitte and JP Morgan.

What’s one thing you love about the City of London?

The juxtaposition of history and modernity. Where else can you grab a coffee inside a glass tower and then stumble onto a centuries-old alleyway with a pub full of stories?

And one thing you would change?

Greater diversity – not only in background but in thought. The City thrives when fresh perspectives are welcomed into boardrooms, startups and strategy tables.

What’s been your most memorable business meeting or lunch?

I recently had breakfast with the CEO of a unicorn company (valued at $3bn). Later that same day, I had lunch with an exited founder who had sold his business for $350m. Spending time with those two individuals – within the span of a few hours –was incredibly grounding. It gave me real perspective on what’s possible.

Any business faux pas?

I once showed up to a meeting in a T-shirt and jeans – completely underdressed – because I’d misread my schedule and didn’t realise the meeting was that day. As luck would have it, I was meeting the managing partner of a law firm… who walked in fully suited.

What’s been your proudest moment?

One of the proudest moments of my journey so far was recently writing a cheque for £2m to my first investor.

He backed the business in 2018 with a £150,000 investment – our very first cheque – as an angel investor. Thanks to the UK’s SEIS scheme, he received 50 per cent of that back almost immediately in tax savings. The remaining investment has since grown substantially, and earlier this year I returned approximately £2m to him. Including the SEIS benefit, he’s made close to a 30x return so far – and he still holds equity in the business, so that number could grow even further.

Being able to reward the trust and belief someone placed in me at the very beginning – before the product, team or traction – is something I’ll never forget. It’s one of those rare moments in the startup journey where things come full circle.

Who do you look up to?

My parents. We moved to the UK from Nigeria when I was seven and their work ethic, selflessness and sacrifice have always been a guiding light for me.

What’s the best business advice you’ve ever been given?

I once saw the phrase: “For the cause, not the applause.” It really stuck with me. That mindset helps keep things in perspective – especially in the world of startups, where it’s easy to get caught up in the hype.

And the worst?

It’s not a specific piece of advice, but I’ve found that the worst decisions I’ve made were when I didn’t follow my gut instinct.

Are you optimistic for the year ahead?

Very. The rise of AI is transforming how professionals work, and Definely is right at the intersection of that change. We’ve just closed a $30m Series B round, which will allow us to continuously expand our offering and scale internationally – particularly in the US.

We’re going for lunch, and you’re picking – where are we going?

14 Hills. Great food, beautiful views, and just the right mix of atmosphere and ambition. It’s a spot that feels both elevated and energising, perfect for a City lunch.

And if we’re grabbing a drink after work?

If it’s with colleagues, we usually head to The Running Horse. It’s a pub not too far from the office and a bit of a team favourite. But if it’s with a customer or investor, I’d probably choose Jin bo Law. Great views and a great setting for a proper conversation.

Where’s home during the week?

East London. Close enough to the City, but with its own energy and creativity. It’s a part of London I’ve really grown to love.

And where might we find you at the weekend?

Usually at the gym, or catching up with friends – often over a game of poker. I travel quite a bit for work, so when I’m in London, I make the most of that time to reset and reconnect.

You’ve got a well-deserved two weeks off. Where are you going and who with?

It’s rare for me to take two full weeks off, but I recently came back from Santorini, Greece, which was beautiful. Great food, amazing views and a welcome change of pace.