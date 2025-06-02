Musk Trump rift: Why did the Tesla chief walk away from the White House?

The ruling intensifies scrutiny of Elon Musk’s informal leadership of the department

Elon Musk has confirmed his departure from Donald Trump’s administration, formally stepping down from his high profile role leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) – a controversial experiment in federal downsizing that, true to its meme-inspired acronym, has dominated headlines and ignited deep political debate in Washington.

The billionaire tech entrepreneur, who last year joined Trump’s inner circle as a major donor and public supporter, had been tasked with spearheading an aggressive campaign to slash bureaucracy, cut federal jobs, and centralise government tech systems.

His exit was not entirely unexpected, with Musk approaching the 130-day limit of his designated role.

Still, it marked a sudden and dramatic shift just one day after a federal judge in Washington ruled that he held a “continuing and permanent” role in federal government.

It also follows Tesla and Space X’s owner publicly criticising Trump’s flagship budget bill.

“As my scheduled time as a special government employee comes to an end, I would like to thank president Trump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending”, Musk wrote on his social media platform, X.

“The DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government”, he added.

Trump’s ‘big beautiful bill’

The timing of Musk’s departure has raised eyebrows. Just 24 hours before announcing his exit, he blasted the administration’s proposed multi-trillion dollar tax and spending plan – dubbed the ‘big beautiful bill’ by the president – as fiscally reckless.

“The federal bureucracy situation is much worse than I realised”, Musk told The Washington Post on Tuesday. “It’s an uphill battle trying to improve things in DC, to say the least”.

Sources close to the admistration suggested Musk’s offboarding began Wednesday night without a formal farewell from Trump. and one insider noted that the decision was “made at senior staff level”.

Behind the scenes, Musk’s frustrations had reportedly been mounting for weeks.

It was reported that he had grown disillusioned with political manoeuvring in Washington and was incensed by a US-approved deal between Abu Dhabi and OpenAI – an arch-rival to Musk’s xAI venture.

To make matters worse, his $25m backing of a judicial candidate in Wisconsin failed to yield results.

Musk had also reportedly promised $100m to Trump-aligned political groups ahead of tthe 2026 midterms, but those funds had yet to materialise as of this week.

DOGE controversy

DOGE, a quasi-futuristic department envisioned by Trump and shaped by Musk, aggressively targeted inefficiencies in the sprawling US federal workforce.

Among its most striking moves has been offering buyouts to public servants, placing entire agencies like USAID on administrative leave, and floating plans to eliminate paper cheques and merge government tech systems.

But the initiative ran into legal roadblocks. A court ruling earlier this year blocked mass layoffs, citing constitutional overreach.

And while the administration claimed a 12 per cent reduction in the federal workforce, critics said those cuts came at the expense of basic services and long-term institutional stability.

For Musk, the role was both an extension of his anti-bureaucracy ideology and a real-time experiment in “startup governance”.

But the experiment was marred by growing resentment from civil servants, internal White House tensions – Musk reportedly called trade adviser Peter Navarro a “moron” – and a creeping sense that DOGE had become, in Musk’s words, a “whipping boy” for everything wrong in DC.

Markets react

Tesla shares rose in after hours trading on Wednesday, reversing earlier losses following steep declines in European VC registrations.

The rebound was buoyed by news that Musk’s attention may now turn more fully to Tesla, with investors hopeful about the upcoming July launch of the company’s long-awaited robotaxi.

“Investors are hoping that his focus will now firmly move towards reviving Tesla’s sales and driving its latest technology roll-out”, said Darren Nathan, head of equity research at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Analysts note that Musk’s political retreat could calm some shareholder anxieties, especially following a turbulent year for both Tesla and X.

The latter has seen its value spiral downward since Musk’s acquisition, while Tesla has struggled to maintain momentum amid fierce global competition and waning EV demand.

A strategic retreat?

Some have dubbed Musk’s latest move as an inevitable one.

“Musk’s announcement that he will be stepping back from his DOGE work – often problematically described as his ‘government duties’ – should come as no surprise. In many respects, the surprise is that Musk has lasted so long in Trump’s close orbit”, said Dr Gorden Fletcher, associate dean for research and innovation at the university of Salford’s Business School.

“Ultimately, it is questions about money that have pulled Musk away in multiple ways”, he said, pointing to Tesla’s recent recovery in the wake of faltering European EV sales.

Fletcher added that the final break appears to have come over Trump’s fiscal policies: “It’s Trump’s ‘big beautiful bill’ that is the final straw, with Musk disagreeing about the benefits or beneficiaries of the proposed taxes and spending”.

With his political donations scales back and his time in Washington seemingly over, Musk appears poised to return to a more familiar, if chaotic, role of a provocative chief executive.

As Fletcher puts it, “Musk seems to be signalling a return to his more contrarian policies that, in turn, has previously helped his brands to appears edgy and appealing to customers”.

For Trump, the loss of one of his highest-profile allies may sting, but insiders say the administration will continue to push DOGE-like reforms.

Whether they succeed without Musk’s star power – and polarising influence – remains to be seen.