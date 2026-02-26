Musaffa Expands Faith-Aligned Investing With Their Global Halal Investment Platform for US Markets

Musaffa, a leading fintech platform dedicated to Shariah-compliant investment research and Islamic Finance Education, recently announced the launch of its Global Halal Investment Platform. This new platform provides 600,000+ Muslim investors across 200+ countries with expanded access to US capital markets via regulated and scalable trading and investment infrastructure while embedding Shariah compliance directly into the investing experience. The launch is powered by Alpaca, a global leader in brokerage infrastructure APIs, providing access to options, stocks, ETFs, and fixed income.

Muslim investors continue to face significant barriers when attempting to access global markets, including fragmented tools, limited access, or a lack of clear regulatory oversight. The absence of a unified system can lead to classification inconsistencies, where a stock may lose its Shariah-compliant status without the investor’s immediate knowledge, putting the trust of the end-user at risk.

At the same time, demand for Shariah-compliant investing is increasing, with global Islamic finance assets projected to reach $9.7 trillion USD by 2029, marking an average annual growth rate of 10%. Islamic fintech now represents 3% of total assets, signaling opportunities for digital platforms to integrate faith-aligned financial services alongside modern trading practices.

To address both the barriers and opportunities, Musaffa integrated with Alpaca’s Broker API.

“Traditionally, Muslim investors have relied on multiple disconnected tools, including separate platforms for screening, trading, purification calculations, and zakat tracking. This fragmentation creates unnecessary manual effort and high levels of uncertainty,” explained Dilshod Jumaniyazov, Co-Founder and CEO of Musaffa. “By partnering with Alpaca, Musaffa is expanding access to US capital markets via modern, scalable trading infrastructure while embedding Shariah compliance directly into the investing experience. This launch represents a unique step forward, helping make transparent, trustworthy, and faith-aligned investing more accessible for investors who have been underserved.”

By reducing manual processes and ambiguity, Musaffa is helping investors engage with the market more confidently while remaining aligned with their religious values.

“We’re proud to empower partners like Musaffa in bridging the gap between the rapidly growing demand for faith-aligned access to US markets without friction,” said Yoshi Yokokawa, Co-Founder and CEO of Alpaca. “Providing infrastructure that partners use to build embeddable Shariah-compliant solutions is important for Alpaca as we expand financial accessibility globally. We’re honored to support Musaffa in enabling transparent, faith-aligned trading experiences to hundreds of thousands of investors worldwide.”

Musaffa looks to expand to 24/5 trading access in the near future.

About Alpaca

Alpaca is a US-headquartered, self-clearing broker-dealer and a global leader in brokerage infrastructure APIs providing access to stocks, ETFs, options, fixed income, and crypto. Alpaca delivers embeddable finance solutions for tokenization, fully paid securities lending, high-yield cash, 24/5 trading, Shariah-compliant investing, and more. Today, Alpaca powers over 9 million brokerage accounts across hundreds of fintechs and institutions in 40+ countries with over $320M in funding. For more information, visit: alpaca.markets.

About Musaffa

Based in New York City, Musaffa is a Halal Investment Research Platform that empowers investors to make informed, confident financial decisions. The platform provides comprehensive tools to screen stocks and ETFs for compliance with Islamic principles and ethical standards, offers financial education resources, and enables users to invest in halal and ethical financial products via a simple, user-friendly interface. Recognized as one of the 30 Notable Islamic Fintechs for three consecutive years, Musaffa currently serves 600,000+ members across 200 countries and is on a mission to make halal, values-driven investing accessible to millions worldwide. For more information, visit: musaffa.com.

Alpaca does not make any representation that its products or services are Shariah-compliant. Customers are solely responsible for determining whether any offering meets their own Shariah requirements.

Securities brokerage services are provided by Alpaca Securities LLC (dba “Alpaca Clearing”), member FINRA/SIPC, a wholly owned subsidiary of AlpacaDB, Inc.

AlpacaDB, Inc., the parent company of Alpaca Securities LLC and Alpaca Crypto LLC, provides services and technology, including the brokerage infrastructure API supporting Alpaca’s financial services.

Cryptocurrency services are provided by Alpaca Crypto LLC, a FinCEN-registered MSB (NMLS #2160858) and subsidiary of AlpacaDB, Inc.

This is not an offer, solicitation of an offer, or advice to buy or sell securities or cryptocurrencies or open a brokerage account or cryptocurrency account in any jurisdiction where Alpaca Securities or Alpaca Crypto, respectively, are not registered or licensed, as applicable.

All investments involve risk; for more information, please see our Disclosure Library.

