Multi-billion Earls Court redevelopment given green light

An aerial view of the Earls Court Masterplan. Credit: LCA

A £10bn masterplan to redevelop the former Earls Court Exhibition Centres has been given the green light by Hammersmith council.

The planning committee unanimously agreed to grant planning permission for the 44-acre site, which will be transformed as a new neighbourhood with around 4,000 homes in addition to leisure and cultural venues.

“Earls Court will be a new district in west London,” Rob Heasman, chief executive of ECDC, said.

“[It’s] a long-underused, centrally located, site with exceptional connectivity to deliver new homes, jobs and public space at scale – a strategic part of London’s growth agenda.”

The site, which will see two new skyscrapers tower over Earl’s Court, will provide 2.5m sq ft of workspace focused on the climate innovation sector, and the development will be supported by a zero-carbon energy network.

The office space at Earls court, which will support start-ups, creatives and multinationals, will deliver around 12,000 jobs on site.

Once complete, the final development will create £3bn per year of economic impact to the UK economy, and support 23,500 jobs across the country, according to the LCA.

Plans must now be considered by the Royal Borough of Kensington & Chelsea Planning Committee, with works set to begin in 2026.

A decade of delays

The project to transform Earls Court has been in the works for nearly a decade.

The current proposal reflects “detailed engagement” with the local community, which previously expressed concerns over the lack of affordable housing, Heasman said last year.

The concerns led to the scrapping of previous plans for the site under former owner Capcro.

“We would like to thank all who have contributed so much of their time, energy and consideration to help us shape an application that delivers so much for local people and for London.

“That includes residents, local businesses, community groups and charities, and the Leadership officers and councillors at the London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham,” Heasman said.