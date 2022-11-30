Mulberry feels the chill of recession but eyes a Christmas boost

A general view at the Mulberry cocktail party in Berlin’s flagship store at Mulberry Store on September 19, 2013 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Clemens Bilan/Getty Images for Mulberry)

High-end accessories retailer Mulberry is beginning to feel the effects of the cost of living crisis and recession in the UK, with sales and revenue slipping over the past six months.

The British fashion firm reported a one per cent revenue dip to £64.9m. While sales sank 10 per cent to £34.1m in the six months to the beginning of October.

Sales in China, however, have swelled. Successive lockdowns in areas of the country has seen local consumers spend more at home.

The country is also expected to be the world’s largest luxury goods market by 2025, according to research by consultancy giant Bain & Company at the start of the year.

Rising costs of energy, labour and materials have weighed heavily on most companies in the UK in recent months.

Mulberry booked a pre-tax loss of £3.8m in the period, having pocketed a £10.2m profit in the same months last year, which had been boosted by a one-off profit from selling the lease for a Paris store for £5.7m.

CEO Thierry Andretta suggested the company is eyeing a boost in sales in the coming weeks as Christmas present buying begins.

“Looking ahead, we are confident in our ability to execute our strategy and to continue to invest across the Group for our future growth, in spite of the challenging economic and geopolitical backdrop,” he said.

“We are well placed for the festive trading period and will continue to drive the business forward to the benefit of all stakeholders.”