MSCI Launches Breakthrough Index Integrating Public Markets and Private Equity

MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI) launched the MSCI All Country Public + Private Equity Index, an innovative daily index that combines public markets and a broad private equity view within a single, coherent framework. The launch marks a major shift in how investors can assess total equity exposures and measure performance across their portfolio.

With private markets increasingly integrated into investment portfolios, private equity is becoming a core component of total portfolio allocation, contributing to diversification, long-term return potential and exposure to segments of the economy not captured by public markets. Reflecting the evolving structure of investor portfolios, this index sets a new standard for tracking global equity performance across public and private markets.

The index combines the flagship MSCI ACWI IMI, which represents the performance of the full opportunity set of publicly listed equities across developed and emerging markets and serves as the benchmark for approximately USD 5.6 trillion in assets under management1, and the new MSCI All Country Private Equity Index, a daily measure based on MSCI’s proprietary dataset of LP-sourced cash flows and valuations from nearly 10,000 private equity funds. This integrated approach allows the index to reflect both the investable public equity universe and modelled private equity exposures in a consistent global equity framework.

Powered by MSCI’s combined index expertise and research and data capabilities, the MSCI All Country Public + Private Equity Index methodology is designed to provide transparency and a consistent approach for index construction, maintenance and rebalancing aligned with MSCI’s index design principles. The index, with a target allocation to private equity set to 15%, is calculated daily based on the drifted weight and the daily performance of each component index. The index is reviewed and rebalanced quarterly to maintain consistency with the target allocation weights. In each review, the latest available component index data are incorporated, and the weighting factors are reset to the target allocation. Rebalancing is conducted in accordance with MSCI’s index maintenance policies providing continuity and comparability over time.

“This index is a milestone in our mission to make private markets more transparent and accessible,” said Luke Flemmer, Head of Private Assets at MSCI. “It reflects MSCI’s unique combination of high-quality data, world class research and index distribution capabilities and extends our private assets toolkit that gives investors a simpler way to access, benchmark, and allocate to private capital.”

The launch reflects MSCI’s broader commitment to equipping investors with tools, research and data required to support informed decision-making across their portfolios. To learn more, visit MSCI Private Assets.

1 As of June 30, 2025. Active institutional AUM includes separate/segregated AUM, pooled/commingled AUM and mutual fund institutional AUM. Active retail funds include open-ended funds, closed-ended funds and insurance product funds. AUM also includes indexed assets and the notional open interest in futures and options, based on internal MSCI data. For funds that did not report AUM as of June 30, 2025, prior period values were used as estimates.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI) strengthens global markets by connecting participants across the financial ecosystem with a common language. Our research-based data, analytics and indexes, supported by advanced technology, set standards for global investors and help our clients understand risks and opportunities so they can make better decisions and unlock innovation. We serve asset managers and owners, private-market sponsors and investors, hedge funds, wealth managers, banks, insurers and corporates. To learn more, please visit www.msci.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or performance and involve risks that may cause actual results or performance differ materially and you should not place undue reliance on them. Risks that could affect results or performance are in MSCI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year ended on December 31 that is filed with the SEC. MSCI does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements. No information herein constitutes investment advice or should be relied on as such. MSCI grants no right or license to use its products or services without an appropriate license. MSCI MAKES NO EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR OTHERWISE WITH RESPECT TO THE INFORMATION HEREIN AND DISCLAIMS ALL LIABILITY TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251204577232/en/

Contact

Media Inquiries

PR@msci.com

Melanie Blanco

+1 212 981 1049

Konstantinos Makrygiannis

+44 77 6893 0056

Tina Tan

+852 2844 9320

Julie Mansmann

+1 917 815 6375

MSCI Global Client Service

EMEA Client Service

+ 44 20 7618 2222

Americas Client Service

+1 888 588 4567

Asia Pacific Client Service

+ 852 2844 9333