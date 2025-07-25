MrQ Free Spins – 50 Free Spins No Wagering on Big Bass Splash

50 Free Spins No Wagering on Big Bass Splash with MrQ

Thinking of joining MrQ Casino? Now’s a fantastic time to claim 50 free spins on Big Bass Splash with absolutely no wagering requirements, meaning your winnings are yours to keep! Keep reading to discover how to claim your spins and why it’s a top choice for players.

City AM’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn a commission.

T&Cs: *50 Free Spins credited upon your first £10 deposit on Big Bass Splash slot only, valued at 10p per spin. Free Spins must be used within 48 hours of qualifying. All winnings are uncapped and credited to your real money balance.Full T&Cs apply. Not available in NI. 18+. Gambleaware.org.

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. Registration Required. GambleAware GamStop Gambling Commission

New customers who register with MrQ Casino can claim an exciting offer to get the most out of playing one of the most popular and exciting slot games, Big Bass Splash!

Simply register and create your account at the site, making a first deposit of £10 to be eligible to claim the MrQ sign-up offer! This gives you the chance of receiving up to 50 MrQ free spins to start your online gaming journey at the site!

With no MrQ free spins promo code required, it could not be easier to claim! Your free spins will expire 48 hours after being received, so be quick!

Minimum Deposit:

💸 £10 Bonus Code:

N/A Free Spins Value:

💰 £0.10 Expiration:

⏳ 48 hours from issue Available Game(s):

🎰 Big Bass Splash Max Winnings:

💷 Uncapped

Sign Up and Claiming Process for Mr Q Casino

Claiming the MrQ free spins offer has never been simpler! Follow our step-by-step guide below to get started!

Click the link to head to the MrQ sign up offer of 50 free spins with your first deposit. Click ‘Join Now’ and enter your details to complete the registration process. Make your unique username and password combination to be used as your login details for the site. Complete any account verifications in place. Sign in to your account and head to the deposit page. Make a minimum £10 deposit on the Big Bass Splash slot game. Once complete, your account should be credited with 50 MrQ free spins. Enjoy!

Mr Q Casino Welcome Offer: 50 Free Spins T&Cs

Before claiming the MrQ free spins offer, be sure to have a read over the terms and conditions so that you are fully informed of what is required in order to be eligible. We have covered some of the key ones below.

18+. New customers only.

To qualify, customers must make a successful first deposit of a minimum value of £10.

Qualifying customers will receive 50 free spins on Big Bass Splash game.

Free spins will be added to the account immediately and will be available as soon as the game is launched.

The maximum stake per free spin bet is 10p.

Free spins must be used within 48 hours of qualifying.

No wagering requirements.

Using MrQ Free Spins on Big Bass Splash

Introduced to the online casino gaming world by Pragmatic Play, Big Bass Splash is one of the most recognised and popular online slot games. Part of the famous fishing game series, it features five reels and 10 paylines, and can be played from just 10p a spin! There are five modifiers, free spins, multipliers, and more available for players to collect more fish, money, or fishermen.

It features stunning visuals and seamless transitions, ensuring smooth gameplay throughout. Feel as if you are heading out on a fishing trip with your rod and bait in hand; there are plenty of catches to be found!

Reels:

5 Developer:

Pragmatic Play Theme:

Fishing 🎣 RTP:

96.71% Paylines:

10 Special Features:

Free Spins, Wilds, Scatters, Drops & Wins, etc.

Standout MrQ Casino Features

MrQ Casino has a range of top features that make it one of the country’s most popular platforms. We have examined some of these in more detail below.

Gaming Library

MrQ Casino has an impressive gaming portfolio with a wide selection of games available to suit lots of different playing preferences. Players can expect to find a selection of the most popular and latest slot games, alongside table games, Slingo, Bingo, and live dealer games. The games are from various top software providers in the business, ensuring the best possible quality gameplay experience with top graphics and transitions throughout.

Read more No Deposit Casino Sites 2025 – Best Sites with No Deposit Bonuses UK

Bonuses and Offers

The platform offers a good selection of bonuses and promotions, something for new and existing players to benefit from and use to enhance their online gaming experience. This includes an exciting and valuable MrQ sign-up offer, followed by plenty for existing players, too. Expect to come across MrQ free spins, daily offers, refer-a-friend bonuses, mobile offers, and more.

Website Design

The MrQ website has been designed with ease of use in mind, ensuring a hassle-free gaming experience for both new and returning players. It is colourful and well-designed, making it simple yet effective. It is responsive, with everything easy to find and well organised to ensure the smoothest possible experience from start to finish. The website is also fully compatible with mobile devices, enabling you to play from anywhere, anytime.

Compatibility with Mobile

The MrQ Casino website is fully compatible with mobile devices, enabling players to enjoy their favourite games from the comfort of their own home on the sofa, or on the go, whether commuting, at a friend’s, or out and about. The platform adapts to mobile instantly, such as changes in screen orientation and size. There is also a dedicated mobile app available for download to both iOS and Android devices.

Customer Support

The customer support available at MrQ Casino is second to none. It has a detailed FAQ section for players to use should they need any assistance. If the answers can not be found there, a friendly and responsive team is available to assist around the clock by email and live chat. Players can also contact the platform by post.

Deposit and Withdrawal Methods

Whether you are making deposits, withdrawals, or claiming MrQ free spins offers, the platform accepts a selection of recognised payment methods. Players can be assured their transactions are safe and secure, with there being a preferred method of payment available for most. These include Visa and Mastercard debit, PayPal, Pay by Mobile, and bank transfer.

Player Security and Site Licensing

MrQ Casino operates under a license issued by the United Kingdom Gambling Commission (UKGC), one of the most reputable organisations in the industry. This license ensures that the site adheres to strict legal requirements such as player safety and security, fair play, and responsible gambling. Industry-standard encryption software and two-factor authentication also ensure even more security for players.

Why Play at MrQ Casino: Pros and Cons

Pros: Cons: ✅ Modern online casino. ❌ Site design can be considered plain. ✅ Impressive gaming library. ❌ Limited withdrawal options. ✅ Range of promotions. ✅ Easy-to-navigate platform. ✅ Mobile app.

Alternative Free Spin Promotions

If you’re looking for more free spins to enhance your online gaming experience, check out the following offers.

Responsible Gambling

When using any online betting or gaming platforms, it is important to practice responsible gambling wherever possible. Set yourself limits and work out a budget that you can afford and stick to. Use responsible gambling tools available at various platforms to help control your spending, such as setting deposit limits, reminders, reality check tools, and self-exclusion should you feel the need. For more support and information regarding responsible gambling, there are various charities and helplines available. We have included some of these below:

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://gambleaware.org/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What games can I use MrQ free spins on?

This specific MrQ free spins offer is for use on Big Bass Splash.

How much are MrQ Casino free spins valued at?

The free spins redeemed through the MrQ sign-up offer are valued at 10p per spin.

Can I earn real money at MrQ Casino?

There are opportunities to earn real money prizes when playing at MrQ Casino.

Is MrQ Casino safe?

MrQ is safe and secure to play at, thanks to its license issued by the UKGC and its top security features.

City AM is committed to responsible gambling. Please gamble responsibly and only bet what you can afford. To gain help, support and advice for a person struggling with gambling, contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133. If you are worried about your gambling or that of a friend visit gambleaware.org.