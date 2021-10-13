MP Claudia Webbe found guilty of harassment

Claudia Webbe, independent MP for Leicester East, has been found guilty of harassment.

The MP – who was suspended by the Labour Party – was found guilty at Westminster Magistrates Court this afternoon.

The court heard how Webbe threatened to send nude images of a woman to her family after becoming jealous of the friendship she had with her partner.

The MP denied a campaign against harassment between September 1 2018 and April 26 2020.

Webbe also allegedly threatened Michelle Merritt with acid and used a misogynistic insult against her.

In a recorded call from April 25, played in court, Webbe was heard repeatedly telling the woman to “get out of my relationship”, adding “I have seen all of your naked pictures. I will show them all of your pictures”.

She is expected to face calls to resign but has said she will appeal the verdict.

Her lawyer, Raj Chada, head of criminal Defence at Hodge Jones & Allen said a recording of a call was “taken out of context.”

In a statement, Webbe said she would “continue to stand up” for her constituents while she prepared for an appeal.

“As I said in court and repeat now, I have never threatened violence nor have I ever harassed anyone,” Webbe added.

She will be sentenced at a later date.