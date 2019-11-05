Mothercare shuts up shop in UK as PwC called in for administration

Mothercare has called in the administrators, meaning it will shutter its 79 UK stores and put 2,500 jobs at risk.

Administrators from PwC said the baby retailer’s outlets will go in a phased closure, after the UK business had been “loss making for a number of years” despite its international franchises being profitable.

On Monday, the company said it was incapable of being sufficiently profitable, and that it had not found a buyer.

Joint administrator Zelf Hussain said: “This is a sad moment for a well-known High Street name.”

He added that Mothercare “has been hit hard by increasing cost pressures and changes in consumer spending.”

“It’s with real regret that we have to implement a phased closure of all UK stores. Our focus will be to help employees and keep the stores trading for as long as possible,” he said.