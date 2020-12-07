Most UK university students think fees must be refunded after Covid-19 disruption

The majority of UK university students believe their tuition fees should be refunded after Covid disrupted learning.

86 per cent of university students believe they should receive a ‘full or partial refund’ on their tuition fees as Covid restrictions limit their university experience, a survey by digital learning platform Quizlet found.

Many universities had moved the majority of teaching online during the pandemic, with face-to-face teaching continuing only when necessary.

Students feel that this has had a negative impact on both their learning and mental health.

According to Quizlet’s survey, 53 per cent of students say blended learning has been ‘ineffective’ to ‘very ineffective’.

UK students, who pay up to £9,250 per year, do not feel that they are getting value for their money. Not only are contact hours limited, but access to university resources such as libraries and study rooms are also severely reduced.

An online petition called for the government to require UK universities to partially refund tuition fees while online teaching is implemented garnered 221,971 signatures.

Rahim Hiriji, UK Country Manager at Quizlet, said the pandemic was “rocking the education system to its core”, adding that young people are “feeling incredibly weary, demoralized and somewhat lost” as a result.

Students have struggled with mental health issues, often feeling isolated, away from home for the first time and with social interaction vastly limited. Quizlet reports that 77 per cent said that restrictions have had a ‘negative effect’ on their mental health.

However, the number of drop outs has fallen from 6,100 last autumn to 5,500 according to the Student Loans Company as students have limited opportunities for travel or for jobs.

