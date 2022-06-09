Morrisons’ private equity owner clears final regulatory hurdle for £7bn supermarket sweep

The competition watchdog has given the green light to Morrisons’ private equity owner, meaning the deal has now cleared regulatory checks.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) had provisionally accepted Clayton, Dubilier & Rice’s offer to sell 87 petrol stations in order to address competition concerns.

Now, the watchdog said it has accepted the undertakings given by the New York private equity titan in relation to its £7bn takeover of the British supermarket.

David Potts, Morrisons’ CEO, said: “I am pleased the acquisition has cleared the final regulatory hurdle and we can now work closely with CD&R on the path ahead.

“Following hard on the heels of Covid, the cost of living crisis is another critical period for food retailers in the UK and there is important work ahead of us as we look to help customers and colleagues through these difficult economic times.”