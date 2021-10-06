Morrisons hiring for 3,000 Christmas roles

Supermarket Morrisons is recruiting 3,000 Christmas jobs.

It said it anticipated a busier Christmas with families and friends finally able to meet up free of Covid restrictions.

Roles range from warehouse and production staff to pickers and packers with full training provided and no prior experience necessary.

The supermarket said 16-24 year olds receiving Universal Credit could also apply through the government’s kickstart scheme.

Supermarkets are preparing for the festive period amid concerns of labour shortages that have seen shoppers stunned by empty shelves.

The supermarket said it would offer a £10 per hour starting salary and staff would also be able to use a 10 per cent discount.

Clare Grainger, the supermarket’s people director, said: “Customers have told us that they want to make up for last year’s low-key festive season and so we are working hard to make sure that our shelves are stocked with everything they need to help them celebrate.

“We are looking for 3,000 Christmas helpers to come and join our busy, fast-moving and exciting team on a temporary or permanent basis and help make good things happen this Christmas.”

Sainsbury’s said it was creating 22,000 Christmas jobs, with higher numbers of staff required than usual.

It was hiring for 10,000 more roles compared to on average over the past five years, the retailer confirmed.

Cut price supermarket Aldi is recruiting for more than 1,500 Christmas jobs this year.

The retailer said it would keep all stores shut on Boxing Day to thank colleagues for their work during the pandemic – maintaining a decades-long tradition.

US private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) won Morrisons at auction last weekend with a bid of £7bn.

CD&R bid 287 pence per share – 2 pence per share above their existing offer and just a penny above the 286 pence offered by a consortium led by SoftBank-owned Fortress Investment.