Morning in the City: Live updates on Ofgem price cap, AJ Bell, Young’s, Tate & Lyle and Starling chief quitting

Welcome to City AM’s live blog on Thursday 25 May! Today we have results from AJ Bell, Young’s, Tate & Lyle and much more.

Ofgem’s decision to lower the energy price cap is also big news this morning, with campaigners saying it will be little relief to consumers.

What you need to know this morning:

Anne Boden has QUIT as CEO of Starling Bank

AJ Bell’s profits have rocketed 61 per cent

Tate & Lyle pre-tax profits up 13 per cent

Young’s continues to weather economic storm

Ofgem to lower price cap to just over £2,000

