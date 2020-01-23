More than 280 jobs lost as Handmade Burger Co. collapses

Casual dining chain Handmade Burger Co. collapsed into administration for the second time today, making more than 280 workers redundant.



Leonard Curtis was appointed as administrator of The Burger Chain Limited this morning, after attempts to secure a sale of the business were unsuccessful.



All 18 restaurants have closed, with the loss of 283 jobs, following years of plummeting sales at the burger chain.



The company previously fell into administration in July 2017, which resulted in the closure of nine restaurants, but a buyer was found allowing the firm to continue to trade.



Today’s announcement comes after a torrid year for casual dining chains, which have struggled under the increasing pressure of rising overheads and falling sales.



In November it was revealed that the UK’s top 100 restaurants had swung to a £93m loss.



Joint administrator David Griffiths said: “The casual dining market in the UK has experienced significant challenges over the last four years, largely as a result of overcapacity in the sector, which has resulted in a significant number of insolvencies.



“Sales at Handmade Burger Co. restaurants have almost halved during this period, which has proved to be unsustainable.



“It is disappointing that circumstances have meant that a sale of the business has no been possible in this case, but our focus now should be on those employees affected by this difficult news.



“We will work hard to provide them with necessary assistance to claim for monies which remain due to them.”

