More than 1,800 jobs at risk as Tesco restructures in-store bakeries

More than 1,800 jobs are at risk after Tesco announced it will restructure its in-store bakery operations.



The supermarket giant this afternoon said it will reduce the amount of baking “from scratch” across its stores, meaning some employees will be made redundant.



From May, 58 branches will stop baking products on-site and will instead sell products that are delivered pre-prepared and baked and finished in store.



Across a further 201 stores, only the most popular products will be baked on site. The grocer said it will continue to offer freshly baked products in 257 stores.



Retail workers union Usdaw said it had entered into consultation with the supermarket giant after 1,816 jobs were put at risk of redundancy following the changes.



Tesco said changing customer demand, including the increase in popularity of “alternatives to traditional loaves”, was a driving factor behind the restructuring plan.



Jason Terry, UK and Ireland chief executive, said: “We need to adapt to changing customer demand and tastes for bakery products so that we continue to offer customers a market-leading bakery range in store.



“We know this will be very difficult for colleagues who are impacted, and our priority is to support them through this process. We hope that many will choose to stay with us in alternative roles.”

Pauline Foulkes, Usdaw national officer, said:“This is devastating and upsetting news for our members who work in the bakery operations. Usdaw will be entering into collective consultation with Tesco to consider the business case for these planned changes over the coming weeks.”

