More than 100,000 Ukrainian refugees have settled in Britain since start of Kremlin’s war

People fleeing from the eastern part of Ukraine wait for a bus that will take them to Poland from the central train station on April 15, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine. As the Russian military campaign continues in the east, civilians are encouraged to leave the area. Lviv has served as a stopover and shelter for the millions of Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion, either to the safety of nearby countries or the relative security of western Ukraine. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

More than 100,000 Ukrainians fleeing the Kremlin’s war have made their homes in the UK.

25,300 who have had visas approved are still awaiting confirmation, through the Family and Sponsorship schemes set up earlier this year.

More than 70,000 refugees arrived in Britain through the UK government’s sponsorship scheme, which allows applicants to settle if they have a sponsor under the Homes for Ukraine programme, whereby Brits host them.

31,000 have been put up by family members already living here, with 15,900 being given extensions as of 26 July.

While 104,000 have settled overall, 198,000 applied for a visa through the two schemes, with 166,000 issued.

7,000 were either withdrawn or refused while 25,300 are still awaiting their conclusion.

This comes as Russia’s war in Ukraine enters into sixth month, with the Kremlin focusing its efforts on the eastern Donbass region.

Shortly after the invasion, millions of Ukrainians moved west inside the country, while millions more exited to neighbouring states such as Poland, Moldova and Hungary. Some have made their way further afield, including to Britain, with many UK and Nato allies launching schemes to host them.

Refugees Minister Lord Harrington welcomed the milestone of 100,000 refugees saying it would not have happened “without generous people around the country opening their doors.”

“It is important that we recognise the selfless work of the public to help Ukrainians integrate into their communities.”

He added the UK understandS “families are having to make difficult decisions to leave their homes – which is why it is important we took the time to get this right to ensure we can continue offering safety to as many Ukrainians as possible.”

Meanwhile, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Greg Clark extended “thanks to everyone who has offered their homes to people in need.”

“Behind this milestone however are 100,000 stories of pain – families split apart and forced to leave their fathers, sons and brothers. That is why we want peace and security in Ukraine so that its brave people can be safe at home again.”