More airlines flying from Gatwick than ever before as long-haul drive continues

Stewart Wingate took over at Gatwick in 2009.

More airlines flew from London Gatwick Airport than ever before last year as the Sussex hub continues to drive expansion of its long-haul offering.

Chief executive Stewart Wingate said the UK’s second biggest airport was “well positioned” to grow its connections further but reiterated concern over capacity constraints.

A decision on Gatwick’s plan for a second runway has been pushed back until the end of October amid concern over the capability of its local transport infrastructure.

Some 43.2m passengers passed through the airport in 2024, up 5.7 per cent year-on-year, according to its annual report published on Thursday.

Profit for the period came in at £342.9m, up 8.9 per cent on revenues of £1.1bn.

Gatwick has sought to challenge its larger rival Heathrow in recent years by announcing a string of new airline deals and long-haul routes, particularly to Asia and the Middle East

Tie-ups have been unveiled with the likes of Air India, Saudia, Air Mauritius and three major Chinese carriers.

Around 57 airlines operated from the airport in 2024, with 172 short haul destinations and 53 long-haul destinations.

Long-haul passenger numbers increased 18 per cent over the period and now represent 15 per cent of the airport’s total passenger volume.

Wingate said capacity constraints in the UK and across Europe, which is grappling with a range of airspace issues, continued to impact Gatwick’s ability to “realise our full growth potential.”

The West Sussex airport faced backlash on Monday after it was revealed as the UK’s worst hub for flight delays.

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) data showed departures from its gates were an average of more than 23 minutes behind schedule in 2024.

Gatwick says a second runway would help address these issues, however it has also consistently struggled with air traffic control (ATC) disruption tied to staffing shortages at its control tower.