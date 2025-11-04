Mobile Developers Enter a New Era of Platform Freedom With the Latest Updates to Xsolla Web Shop and Buy Button

Xsolla, a global video game commerce company that helps developers launch, grow, and monetize their games, announces new features and capabilities to the industry-leading web shop solution. Arriving as the U.S. market moves toward a new open era for external payments, new enhancements to the Xsolla Web Shop and Buy Button provide developers with the tools to drive higher margins and more player engagement across iOS and Android.

The U.S. is now leading the push for more open app ecosystems, with similar moves in the UK, Europe, Japan, Brazil, and beyond to allow external payments. The Xsolla Web Shop enables studios to embrace this shift, increasing margins on every transaction as monetization options expand beyond app stores.

Key benefits of the new plug-in features in Xsolla Web Shop include:

Unlock higher margins via seamless purchases with Buy Button*: Retain up to 95% revenue on iOS and Android transactions in the U.S by linking players directly from inside the game to a seamless, one-tap checkout.

Retain up to 95% revenue on iOS and Android transactions in the U.S by linking players directly from inside the game to a seamless, one-tap checkout. Higher retention and engagement: Boost player retention by 20%+ and Web Shop revenue by 15%+ with features designed to keep users coming back and spending more: Adjustable daily rewards can be launched with just a few clicks, encouraging repeat visits. Privacy-compliant segmentation drives purchase conversion by presenting the right offers to the right customers. Out-of-the-box insight system with expert-backed, actionable suggestions, helping teams launch best-practice campaigns with speed-to-impact.

Boost player retention by 20%+ and Web Shop revenue by 15%+ with features designed to keep users coming back and spending more: Extend Web Shop’s reach into trusted channels: Grow incremental revenue and new payer growth by reusing a single Web Shop catalog across creator, community, and messaging platforms, including Discord. Creators become trusted growth channels. With auto-generated Creator Storefronts, they can promote your Web Shop offers through their own branded page, driving trackable sales, tips, and fan engagement, while studios capture incremental revenue through seamless revenue share. Communities become commerce. Discord channels double as storefronts, letting players purchase currency, bundles, and gifts directly where they already gather.

Grow incremental revenue and new payer growth by reusing a single Web Shop catalog across creator, community, and messaging platforms, including Discord. Unlock new revenue from non-paying users with Offerwall: Engage a broader audience through Offerwall. This integrated marketplace enables players to earn in-game rewards by completing quests without leaving the storefront or compromising their player experience. Early results show that the Offerwall increases total Web Shop revenue by 5% and boosts overall payment transactions by 37% , unlocking meaningful incremental growth from non-paying users.

Engage a broader audience through Offerwall. This integrated marketplace enables players to earn in-game rewards by completing quests without leaving the storefront or compromising their player experience. Early results show that the Offerwall increases total Web Shop revenue by and boosts overall payment transactions by , unlocking meaningful incremental growth from non-paying users. Optimized ROI with the broadest coverage of MMPs (mobile measurement partners) on the market: Attribution where you need it. Seamless integrations with AppsFlyer, Adjust, Singular, and others provide reliable performance tracking and campaign optimization across devices and platforms.

“With this release, we’re not just shipping features, we’re giving mobile studios a complete D2C advantage,” said Chris Hewish, President at Xsolla. “As the U.S. market opens, mobile game developers need a way to keep more of every dollar while engaging players where they already are. Web Shop, Buy Button, and our creator and community extensions are designed to help teams seize this historic moment and scale smarter.”

For a complete list of new features and improvements, check out our Release Notes: xsolla.pro/RNPM25

With over 700 Web Shops launched globally, Xsolla partners have proven the model: direct sales at scale, durable revenue streams outside app stores, and greater ownership of data and margins. These updates enable studios of all sizes to launch, learn, and grow even faster in the new mobile landscape.

To learn more or launch your Web Shop, visit https://webshop.xsolla.com/ or speak with an expert.

