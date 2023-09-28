Mitchells & Butlers: All Bar One owner toasts soaring sales as costs ease

M&B chief Phil Urban is confident that the current year’s trading will be at the top end of market expectations

All Bar One owner Mitchells & Butlers (M&B) said total group like-for-like sales were up 10.4 per cent on last year, as the bar and restaurant chain sees costs easing.

M&B, which also owns Toby Carvery and O’Neill’s, said that food sales on a like-for-like basis grew 8.6 per cent wile drinks sales were up 9.9 per cent.

In the fourth quarter, like-for-like drink sales fell slightly from 7.4 per cent in the previous quarter to 6.4 per cent, as a wet summer placed a damper on many pub and dining chains.

Chief executive Phil Urban said that he had confidence that the current year’s trading would be at the top end of market expectations as rising energy bills and supply costs begin to ease.

Urban said: “Cost headwinds are abating and remain at the bottom end of the range previously identified.”

“We are delighted to have continued our strong like-for-like sales performance through the fourth quarter, underpinned by volume growth and reflecting increasing out-performance against the market.”

More to follow