Missing Thodex founder Faruk Fatih Ozer arrested in Albania

By:

The founder of a Turkish cryptocurrency exchange missing with client funds since April 2021 has been arrested in Albania.

Faruk Fatih Ozer, creator of Thodex, went missing last year along with an estimated $2 billion in customer assets.

Turkey’s Interior Ministry yesterday announced Ozer had been detained in Vlora by Albanian officers and Interpol.

A ministry spokesman added “extradition procedures to Turkey have been initiated”.

Until this week, there had been no reported sightings of 28-year-old Ozer since he was seen going through airport security in Istanbul days after Thodex mysteriously announced it would briefly suspend trading.

Authorities say Ozer gave a false name when apprehended. Officers took fingerprints and used facial recognition technology to make a positive identification.

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.